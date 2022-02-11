Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Safehold reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.51.

NYSE SAFE traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,772. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63. Safehold has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.51 per share, with a total value of $499,879.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 200,379 shares of company stock worth $14,088,183 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 151,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

