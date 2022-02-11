San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NYSE SJT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 498.55% and a net margin of 92.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

