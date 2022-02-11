San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
NYSE SJT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.80.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 498.55% and a net margin of 92.54%.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
