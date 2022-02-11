Sandra Pianalto Buys 243 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $154.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

