Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €69.00 ($79.31) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.82) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($87.36) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($86.21) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.97) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.65 ($75.46).

SHL stock opened at €57.60 ($66.21) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €44.17 ($50.77) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($77.77). The business’s 50-day moving average is €62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

