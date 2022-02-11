Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.34. 56,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Sanofi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,028,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Sanofi by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,385 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

