Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce $192.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.20 million and the lowest is $175.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $145.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $660.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.29 million to $701.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $873.81 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $932.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after buying an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

