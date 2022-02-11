Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €456.00 ($524.14) and last traded at €449.00 ($516.09). Approximately 88,393 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €441.40 ($507.36).
The business’s 50 day moving average is €523.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €539.66.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3)
Featured Articles
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.