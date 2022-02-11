SaTT Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One SaTT coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SaTT has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $59,053.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using U.S. dollars.

