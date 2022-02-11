ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $34.94. ScanSource shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 583 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ScanSource by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $812.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.