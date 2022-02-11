ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $34.94. ScanSource shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 583 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ScanSource by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $812.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81.
About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
