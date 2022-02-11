Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

