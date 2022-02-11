Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of Vista Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,401 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,104,000. Amundi bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,682,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $601.77 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

