Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 128,906 Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 128,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Cyxtera Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $11.91 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

