Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,329,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $150.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

