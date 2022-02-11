Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

J has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

