Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 20,710 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,710 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after acquiring an additional 178,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,852 shares of company stock worth $4,689,508. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of CHRW opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

