Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 706,633 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,110,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,358,000 after purchasing an additional 653,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

