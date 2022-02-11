Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,448 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

