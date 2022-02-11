Scotiabank Increases Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$38.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAPIF. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Saputo stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. 3,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508. Saputo has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

