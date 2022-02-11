Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.60.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $110.05 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.72. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $22,695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,603,000 after buying an additional 201,725 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

