Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Security Bank stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Security Bank has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.
About Security Bank
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security Bank (SYBJF)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Security Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.