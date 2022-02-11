Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Security Bank stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Security Bank has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Financial Markets, Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and All Other segments. The company's Financial Markets segment offers money market, foreign exchange, financial derivatives, securities distribution, asset management, and trust and fiduciary services.

