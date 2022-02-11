Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.17

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.17 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.44 ($0.11). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 8.52 ($0.12), with a volume of 11,078,380 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of £355.06 million and a PE ratio of -17.10.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

In other news, insider Kate Hill acquired 237,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £28,550.40 ($38,607.71).

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.