SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Down 2.3% After Analyst Downgrade

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) traded down 2.3% on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $5.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SelectQuote traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.36. 26,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,188,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $536.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.