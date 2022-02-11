Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.85) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Senior currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.95 ($1.62).

SNR opened at GBX 150.70 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £632.06 million and a PE ratio of -21.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.52).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

