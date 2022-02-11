Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.00 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $170,834.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $37,566.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 340.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

