SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get SentinelOne alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on S. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

NYSE:S opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, Director Charlene T. Begley acquired 1,395 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,394 shares of company stock worth $18,997,698 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $922,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.