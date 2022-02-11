SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post $137.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.02 million and the highest is $147.88 million. SFL reported sales of $114.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $499.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.36 million to $509.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $542.04 million, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $591.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

SFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SFL by 9.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 128,004 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SFL by 26.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SFL by 13.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SFL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 228,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

SFL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 61,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,174. SFL has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.89.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.