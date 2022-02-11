Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. 218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.