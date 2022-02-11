Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,125 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.74) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHEL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,700 ($36.51) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.75) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,419.71 ($32.72).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,013.50 ($27.23) on Monday. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,080 ($28.13).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.59), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,241,379.31).

About Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

