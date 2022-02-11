Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.