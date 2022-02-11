Shelton Capital Management Sells 10,502 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,553 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 209.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nokia by 79.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 592,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NOK opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
