Shelton Capital Management Sells 10,502 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,553 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 209.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nokia by 79.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 592,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NOK opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Nokia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.