Shelton Capital Management Sells 49 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Anthem by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 26.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 18.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 29.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $457.60 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.40 and a 12 month high of $472.01. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

