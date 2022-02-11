Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Raised to C$0.65

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Shares of Sherritt International stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.44. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. Sherritt International has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.55.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.