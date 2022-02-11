Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Boosted by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 4.1% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $26,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,041,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,413,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $893.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,383.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $780.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.61.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

