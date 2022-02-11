Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Grows By 2,883.3%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 2,883.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Shares of BCSAU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,815. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.

