Short Interest in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Decreases By 87.8%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the January 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 82,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 281,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,888. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

