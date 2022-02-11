Short Interest in Sensyne Health plc (OTCMKTS:SSYNF) Drops By 95.0%

Sensyne Health plc (OTCMKTS:SSYNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSYNF remained flat at $$1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sensyne Health has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health Plc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the discovery and development of new medicines. It also develop clinically validated software applications by artificial intelligence comprises prescribed digital therapeutics and hospital systems. Its products include SEND, GDm-Health, CVm-Health, DBm-Health, CleanSpace, and EDGE.

