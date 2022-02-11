Short Interest in Sensyne Health plc (OTCMKTS:SSYNF) Drops By 95.0%

Sensyne Health plc (OTCMKTS:SSYNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSYNF remained flat at $$1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sensyne Health has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.
About Sensyne Health
