Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Rises By 11,175.0%

Feb 11th, 2022

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 11,175.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TRYIY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,485. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

