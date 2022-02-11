Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Rises By 11,175.0%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 11,175.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TRYIY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,485. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

