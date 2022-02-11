Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Decreases By 94.5%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the January 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSRYY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,553. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

