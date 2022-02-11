Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Declines By 91.8%

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Weichai Power stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 19,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,334. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. Weichai Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.