Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Declines By 91.8%

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Weichai Power stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 19,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,334. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. Weichai Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

