Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading Up 1.9%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.65 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 19.47 ($0.26). Approximately 79,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 630,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.11 ($0.26).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

