Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 31,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.