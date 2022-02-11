Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 31,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

