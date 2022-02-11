Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

SILK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $503,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

