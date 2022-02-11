Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €120.00 ($137.93) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($183.91) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($155.17) price target on Siltronic in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($189.66) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($166.67) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

WAF stock traded up €1.30 ($1.49) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €116.80 ($134.25). 106,336 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of €130.31 and a 200-day moving average of €134.81. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($60.92) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($176.09).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

