Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 1,253.6% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SPKB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $245,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.