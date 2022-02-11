SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.50

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 7736895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SBEA. DA Davidson began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBEA)
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
