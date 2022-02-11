SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.50

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 7736895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBEA. DA Davidson began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $2,538,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 803,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 514,979 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $2,538,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

