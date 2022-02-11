SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SILV. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.97.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

