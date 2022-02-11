Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Stock Price Up 7%

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 1,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.05.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative net margin of 384.34% and a negative return on equity of 195.26%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

