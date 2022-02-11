SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.16

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.16 and traded as high as C$12.97. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.93, with a volume of 8,169 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.40. The company has a market cap of C$108.30 million and a PE ratio of 34.03.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is 60.53%.

In other SIR Royalty Income Fund news, Director Atul Sharma sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total transaction of C$89,227.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,242.28. Insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $230,838 in the last ninety days.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.