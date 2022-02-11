SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.16

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.16 and traded as high as C$12.97. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.93, with a volume of 8,169 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.40. The company has a market cap of C$108.30 million and a PE ratio of 34.03.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is 60.53%.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)
SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.
