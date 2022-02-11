SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. SITE Centers updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.080-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,066. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

