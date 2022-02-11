SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post $140.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.75 million. SJW Group reported sales of $135.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $574.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $576.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $600.94 million, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $614.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

